-$0.02 EPS Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,749. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

