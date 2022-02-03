$0.21 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

