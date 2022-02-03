$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canon.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

