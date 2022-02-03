$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canon.
CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Canon Company Profile
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
