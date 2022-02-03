-$0.49 EPS Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). LivePerson posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

LPSN stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

