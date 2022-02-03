$0.58 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

