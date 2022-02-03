$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

