-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Vapotherm stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 8,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $417.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.