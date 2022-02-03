$0.66 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

