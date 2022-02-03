$0.73 EPS Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,314 shares of company stock worth $32,068,870. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

