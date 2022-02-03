$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEIC stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 486,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,047. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

