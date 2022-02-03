$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Avient reported sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

