$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.76 on Friday, hitting 30.57. 588,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of 27.92. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,298,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

