$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 454,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

