1,011 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.