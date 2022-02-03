10,174 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Macerich by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 621,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MAC stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

