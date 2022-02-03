10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $170.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $114,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

