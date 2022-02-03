11,044 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

DGRO opened at $54.59 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

