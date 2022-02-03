11,382 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,406. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

