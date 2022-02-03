133,500 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

