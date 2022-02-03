1,500 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $2,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $262,866,353 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

