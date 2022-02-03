15,691 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alkermes by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ALKS opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40, a PEG ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

