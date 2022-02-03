17,536 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.16.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock worth $262,866,353 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.