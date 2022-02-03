$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.70. 687,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

