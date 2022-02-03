$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.23. 1,534,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,023. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

