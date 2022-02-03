$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.95 million and the lowest is $21.89 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

