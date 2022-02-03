22,041 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

INMD stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

