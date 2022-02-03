267,434 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 267,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $45.23 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,249 shares of company stock worth $26,746,475.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

