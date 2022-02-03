26,924 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 40,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

