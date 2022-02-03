$27.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $27.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $126.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

