2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,875 shares of company stock worth $142,309.

2seventy bio Company Profile

