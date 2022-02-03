2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.50 Million

Brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce sales of $244.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,219. 2U has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

