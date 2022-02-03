31,284 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in SunPower by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in SunPower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

