3,298 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Textron by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 2,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

