3,298 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Textron by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TXT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 2,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
