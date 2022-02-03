$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

