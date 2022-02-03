423 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

