42,414 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VII. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VII stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

