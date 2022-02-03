45,000 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Incyte stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

