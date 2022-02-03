5,000 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,652,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 325,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $164.25 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

