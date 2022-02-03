50,482 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,180. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

