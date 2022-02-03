51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 401.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 51job by 845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,840,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 51job by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 51job in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,199,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

