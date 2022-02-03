$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 585,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,820 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 17,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.