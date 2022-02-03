5,222 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in St. Joe by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

