661 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $282.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

