679,000 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. Ballard Power Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

BLDP opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

