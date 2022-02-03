$680.00 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $680.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.40 million and the highest is $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 156,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

