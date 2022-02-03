6,957 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

