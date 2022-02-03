$716.03 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $716.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Viasat posted sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VSAT stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 542,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

