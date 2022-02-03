76,128 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

