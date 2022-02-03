$817.42 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $817.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $809.20 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $693.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,907. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.