89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires $37,500.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $5.50 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 89bio by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in 89bio by 21.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

