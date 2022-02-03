89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires $37,500.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $5.50 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 89bio by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in 89bio by 21.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
